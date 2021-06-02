Certified Advisory Corp Invests $65,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,891,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $876,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

