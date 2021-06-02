Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $94,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $165.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.24. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $166.85.

