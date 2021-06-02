CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.44 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. CertiK has a market cap of $65.10 million and $11.17 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00283992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.01239275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.60 or 1.00082485 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032758 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,485,795 coins and its circulating supply is 45,197,361 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

