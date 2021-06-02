Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chemed were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Chemed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $489.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

