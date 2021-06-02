China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
CNWHF stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. China Networks International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44.
China Networks International Company Profile
