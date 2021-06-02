China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CNWHF stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. China Networks International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44.

China Networks International Company Profile

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

