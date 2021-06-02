China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.12 million-$92.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.22 million.

Shares of NYSE COE traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of -0.83. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

