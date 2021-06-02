Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 44,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 315,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

