Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $3,913,000.
Shares of AEO opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.
In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $447,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
