Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $3,913,000.

Shares of AEO opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $447,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

