Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

JAZZ stock opened at $175.65 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

