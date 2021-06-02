Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 966,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 125,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 63,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.