Cloudbric Hits Market Cap of $6.15 Million (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $27,244.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00082176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.01045369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.69 or 0.09660374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

