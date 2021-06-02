Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) vs. Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Critical Contrast

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than Alignment Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments N/A -17.88% -3.19% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.88 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Clover Health Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alignment Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Clover Health Investments on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

