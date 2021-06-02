Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce sales of $40.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.39 million and the lowest is $39.80 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $171.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.