Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in AON by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AON by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in AON by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 21,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON opened at $253.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.33. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

