Coastline Trust Co Purchases Shares of 666 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $464,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $365.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

