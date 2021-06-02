Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0076

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $4,768.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,852.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.21 or 0.01855105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.00481471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001484 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

