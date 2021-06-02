Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Columbia Banking System worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $28,129,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after buying an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

