Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 405,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 333,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 423,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,270,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

