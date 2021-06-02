Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter.

RYJ stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

