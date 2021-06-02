Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $64.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.