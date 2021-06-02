Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 93 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,435 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,503. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.