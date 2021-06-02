Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

