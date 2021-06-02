Comparing Performance Shipping (PSHG) & Its Rivals

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Performance Shipping to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping’s rivals have a beta of -4.40, meaning that their average share price is 540% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Performance Shipping and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping Competitors 425 1421 1553 52 2.36

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.05%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Performance Shipping Competitors -8.17% -2.30% 0.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million $5.19 million 4.44 Performance Shipping Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -33.17

Performance Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 52.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Performance Shipping rivals beat Performance Shipping on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

