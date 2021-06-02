Comparing Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) & TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) and TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vertiv has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TT Electronics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vertiv and TT Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 0 0 7 0 3.00 TT Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vertiv currently has a consensus target price of $23.13, indicating a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Vertiv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than TT Electronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertiv and TT Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $4.37 billion 2.00 -$327.30 million $0.78 31.74 TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TT Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertiv.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and TT Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 2.56% 79.60% 7.92% TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vertiv beats TT Electronics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, uninterruptible power systems, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing these products and their related systems. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. It collaborates with customers to develop innovative solutions to optimize their electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. It manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides designing testing solutions and value-engineering services. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers' applications. TT Electronics plc offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Precision, Power Partners, PowerPax, Stontronics, Torotel, Semelab, Welwyn, and Roxspur Measurement & Control brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. TT Electronics plc was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

