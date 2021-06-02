comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Irwin Gotlieb Purchases 100,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00.

NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 407,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,591. The company has a market capitalization of $315.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. comScore’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $4,784,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in comScore by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth about $4,465,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

