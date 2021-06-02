comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Irwin Gotlieb Purchases 100,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00.
NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 407,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,591. The company has a market capitalization of $315.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. comScore’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.
