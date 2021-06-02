Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500 over the last ninety days. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

