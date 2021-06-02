Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Up 38.2% in May

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 29th total of 540,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500 over the last three months. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

