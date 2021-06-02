Contrasting LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LHC Group and Aveanna Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LHC Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00

LHC Group currently has a consensus price target of $233.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus price target of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than LHC Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LHC Group and Aveanna Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LHC Group $2.06 billion 2.99 $111.60 million $5.01 38.92 Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LHC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of LHC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of LHC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LHC Group and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LHC Group 5.99% 11.12% 7.24% Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LHC Group beats Aveanna Healthcare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. Its Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The company's Home and Community-Based Services segment offers range of services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. Its Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular and cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments; and operates institutional pharmacy and other non-related facilities, nursing facilities, family health center, rural health clinic, and physician practice, as well as offers physical therapy services. The company's Healthcare Innovations (HCI) Services segment provides strategic health management services to accountable care organizations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 537 home health services locations, 120 hospice locations, 124 community-based service locations, 11 long-term acute care hospitals with 12 locations, and 12 HCI locations. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

