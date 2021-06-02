Contrasting Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment 59.97% 18.16% 5.29% Brandywine Realty Trust 59.59% 17.45% 7.70%

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.15 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.40 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.64 $305.53 million $1.39 10.45

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential downside of 14.60%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

Monmouth Real Estate Investment beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

