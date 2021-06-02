Contrasting WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree Investments and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 1 4 2 0 2.14 UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00

WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus price target of $5.76, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.92%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than WisdomTree Investments.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $253.70 million 4.00 -$35.65 million $0.25 27.12 UP Fintech $138.50 million 27.08 $16.07 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments -4.52% 14.87% 4.70% UP Fintech 11.96% 8.04% 1.14%

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats UP Fintech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

