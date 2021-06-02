Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

CORE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 654,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Core-Mark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

