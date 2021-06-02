Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. Costamare has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

