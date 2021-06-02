County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

County Bancorp has raised its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $154.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

