Credit Suisse Group Upgrades The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Neutral

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

