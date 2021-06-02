Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the April 29th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,111. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33.

