Critical Comparison: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) vs. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Five9 alerts:

This table compares Five9 and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -9.84% 0.23% 0.05% Playtika N/A N/A N/A

97.9% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 26.81 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,478.80 Playtika $2.37 billion 4.72 $92.10 million $0.24 113.79

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Five9 and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 13 0 2.67 Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $198.35, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

Playtika beats Five9 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.