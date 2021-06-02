Critical Review: SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) versus Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -98.91% -49.90% -32.57% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SeaChange International and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaChange International currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.68%. Given SeaChange International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of SeaChange International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaChange International and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $22.00 million 2.56 -$21.76 million ($0.50) -2.34 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airspan Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaChange International.

Risk and Volatility

SeaChange International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats SeaChange International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. SeaChange International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Inc. provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment. It also offers Air4G, a technology solution that combines 4G LTE and WiMAX technologies; Air4Gp Freestyler, a pico base station that delivers small cell and high capacity networks for licensed and unlicensed bands; AirSymphony, a virtual RAN platform that allows the creation of virtual or cloud LTE radio access networks; and AirSON, an advanced algorithm suite designed to address operators' needs in the deployment of small cells. In addition, it provides iBridge, a transport solution for small cell backhaul and front-haul applications; and Netspan, a sub-network element management solution that manages its network elements in the LTE/4G and backhaul product lines. Further, it offers radio planning, network installation, integration, training, and post-sales support services to facilitate the deployment and operation of its systems; and telecommunications equipment. The company provides its wireless broadband solutions to Internet service providers, and carriers, as well as for various vertical market segments, including smart utilities, public safety, transportation, and oil and gas. Airspan Networks Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

