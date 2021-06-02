Cross Country Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,147 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,041% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

