Crypterium Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.67 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and $263,413.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,649,016 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,465 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

