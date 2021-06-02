CSFB Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$52.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$52.00 price target from CSFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.21.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,165. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$45.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,548.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

