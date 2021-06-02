CUE Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $559,203.75 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.42 or 0.00194859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $559,203.75 and $3,724.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00284569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.26 or 0.01277355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,675.42 or 0.99998034 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033337 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.