Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce sales of $66.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the lowest is $66.10 million. Culp posted sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $286.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.76 million to $286.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300.95 million, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $305.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 180,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94. Culp has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Culp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Culp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

