Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 20,121 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 3.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $42,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $42,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,053. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

