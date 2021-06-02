Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 42,094 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.22. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

