Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock traded down $37.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,803.20. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,858.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

