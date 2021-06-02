Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after buying an additional 1,835,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $615.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

