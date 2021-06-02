Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley upped their target price on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.97. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

