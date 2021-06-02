Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s current price.

CUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37. Cutera has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

