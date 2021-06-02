D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Invitae by 35.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invitae by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,360 shares of company stock worth $6,338,079. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Invitae stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

