Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of -14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
