Dada Nexus (DADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. On average, analysts expect Dada Nexus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of -14.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.